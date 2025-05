Pink Ribbon Paint and Sip..

Bit late with yesterday upload as had a night out last night.I was invited to a Pink Ribbon fundraiser. A friend went through a Breast Cancer Journey 3 years ago and good to report she is well. As some of you know we lost a daughter to BC so it is a cause dear to my heart and do what I can to help.

I donated a photo for the best painting.

I can't paint to save myself but happy with the the result.. particularly like the angel. Hopefully it raised awareness to everyone checking themselves..