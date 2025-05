Photo Bomber...

Today I did some family photo's for a friends family.. When small children were involved I had to be prepared for anything.. Grandchildren ranging in age from 25 to 1years old.. with some cheeky 7 to 9 old year in-between.. Just got Nana and Poppa all lined up with the 9 Grandchildren the Puss wonders on through.. Lucky he is a beautiful boy. Yes I did get the whole photo but have cropped it seeing as I did not ask for permission to use the photo.