Photo 4397
Double.. Double...
Editing a few more images from my time away. I had a play with the double exposure in camera and got my friend to be a model for me.. she was very obliging..
26th May 2025
26th May 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
16th May 2025 1:45pm
Tags
tree
,
exposure
,
autumn
,
double
