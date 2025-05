I am about 12 hours late with this upload.. Yesterday winter hit and was a pretty gloomy day so a friend and I went to the movies.. The Salt Path. Great movie and good one for @happypat and your friend Ruth. Then I was not long home and FG reminded me we were going out for dinner.. whoops thank goodness I hadn't started the prep.I thought this shot from a couple of weeks ago when I was away, a shot of our Coastline.. great cliff faces and pillars and caves in this part of the country..