Photo 4401
Winter Sunshine..
Had a wet and blustery day today, so when I noticed this Hibiscus blowing about in the breeze I went and saved it. They don't last inside but might as well get the pleasure of it rather than getting bruised on the bush..
30th May 2025
30th May 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
Tags
sunshine
hibiscus
Dianne
ace
Such a lovely colour and beautiful image.
May 30th, 2025
