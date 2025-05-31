For our little Ruru..

Previous
We have some pretty ordinary weather the last few days so I have been busy knitting. Just finished this one yesterday jersey and hat.
We have a new baby on the way, this time it will be our first Great Grandchild.
This one has an owl on the pocket and Ruru is the Maori name for Morepork or Owl.
I haven't done much knitting over the last few years as after I had Chemo 5 years ago I developed neuropathy in my fingers and feet and has made it difficult to do hand work.. I would start things and then hand it to my Sister to complete, so feeling pretty chuffed to have completed two sets now.
John Falconer ace
Lovely. Photo and knitting both.
May 31st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
This is lovely and congratulations on the great grandbaby
May 31st, 2025  
Christina ace
That is super cute - I love the owl. Pretty talented despite the neuropathy!
May 31st, 2025  
