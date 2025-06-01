Previous
Stain Glass Autumn.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4403

Stain Glass Autumn..

No photo taken today so had a bit of a play with a couple of photo's from a lovely garden I visited a couple.. double exposure of a stained glass window and some Viginian creeper.. It's a final hurrah to Autumn as today is the first day of winter..
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
