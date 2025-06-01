Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4403
Stain Glass Autumn..
No photo taken today so had a bit of a play with a couple of photo's from a lovely garden I visited a couple.. double exposure of a stained glass window and some Viginian creeper.. It's a final hurrah to Autumn as today is the first day of winter..
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5510
photos
175
followers
203
following
1206% complete
View this month »
4396
4397
4398
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
1st June 2025 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
creeper
,
viginian
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close