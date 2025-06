Monarch..

This weekend was a long weekend here in NZ to celebrate Kings Birthday, so it seems appropriate

for tonight's photo to be a Monarch Butterfly.. This is the first one I have seen hatched in the garden all year and as yesterday was the first day of Winter I should imagine the last.. There seems to be a shortage of Monarchs Nationally, so hopefully this little guy will hunker down some where warm and he survives the winter..

Take note of his cute little toes..