Previous
Photo 4405
UFO has Landed
Have been playing with all sorts of things lately looking for 'Abstract' images.. This one got down to the final cut.. Had a lot of fun playing with the slinky but the cat kept on trying to get in on the act as well.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
2
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5512
photos
175
followers
203
following
1206% complete
4398
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
29th May 2025 4:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
abstract
,
slinky
Barb
ace
Terrific result!
June 3rd, 2025
Dianne
ace
Very cool.
June 3rd, 2025
