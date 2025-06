Little Ruthie..

Our first calf has arrived, ten day's earlier than expected but Ruth was keen to get to the post.

Ruth (the Mum) was Shay's Ag Day calf 8 years ago, so she is a bit special. Little Ruthie is very white which was not expected as the bull was pretty evenly coloured as well as Mum Ruth but she has got good black ears and eyes. She will be kept to add to the herd.