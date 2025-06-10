Autumn Window..

We had our camera club meeting last night and the set topic was Abstract had a few options under my belt but I settled on a ICM of autumn colours and this shot or 4 shots.. two images one of a coloured glass window and another of autumn grape leaves.. I copied, flipped and then put the 4 together.. conjured up the idea when I couldn't sleep one night.. and pleased to say I scored an honours and then got chosen for top print.. my other abstract scored a Highly commended and the open shot of my spider webs from a few weeks back also got honours and 3rd place..