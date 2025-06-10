Previous
Autumn Window.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4412

Autumn Window..

We had our camera club meeting last night and the set topic was Abstract had a few options under my belt but I settled on a ICM of autumn colours and this shot or 4 shots.. two images one of a coloured glass window and another of autumn grape leaves.. I copied, flipped and then put the 4 together.. conjured up the idea when I couldn't sleep one night.. and pleased to say I scored an honours and then got chosen for top print.. my other abstract scored a Highly commended and the open shot of my spider webs from a few weeks back also got honours and 3rd place..
julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Brigette ace
at first glance i thought this resembled colourful backlit tapa cloth
June 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace

Lovely
June 10th, 2025  
