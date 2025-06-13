Sign up
Previous
Photo 4415
House on the Hill..
No photo today so have had a bit of a play with some of my photo's I took on my few days away last month.. I have often taken photo's of this house when visiting Te Kuiti but this time it looked pretty cool with fog around ..
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
2
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5522
photos
173
followers
201
following
1209% complete
Maggiemae
ace
Think of the view from this poor old family home! Bit cold now with no glass in the windows, though!
June 13th, 2025
julia
ace
@maggiemae
Think it's been a while since it has been a home.. those trees seem to be engulfing the poor house..
June 13th, 2025
