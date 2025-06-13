Previous
House on the Hill.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4415

House on the Hill..

No photo today so have had a bit of a play with some of my photo's I took on my few days away last month.. I have often taken photo's of this house when visiting Te Kuiti but this time it looked pretty cool with fog around ..
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Think of the view from this poor old family home! Bit cold now with no glass in the windows, though!
June 13th, 2025  
julia ace
@maggiemae Think it's been a while since it has been a home.. those trees seem to be engulfing the poor house..
June 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact