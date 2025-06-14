Previous
Taking a bow.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4416

Taking a bow..

I had a call from the head Huntsman to ask if I could go to the Hunt today and take some shots.
As one of one of the Young girls is soon to return to the UK.
I positioned myself so that I could capture the riders as they were heading out to the field. This is Martha who was given the special privilege of wearing a red coat for the day and riding up front with the Huntsmen and Whips.. Martha was looking very smart in her red Jacket and her Horse looking very smart, I was amused when he gave me a bow as he went past.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact