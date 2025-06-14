Taking a bow..

I had a call from the head Huntsman to ask if I could go to the Hunt today and take some shots.

As one of one of the Young girls is soon to return to the UK.

I positioned myself so that I could capture the riders as they were heading out to the field. This is Martha who was given the special privilege of wearing a red coat for the day and riding up front with the Huntsmen and Whips.. Martha was looking very smart in her red Jacket and her Horse looking very smart, I was amused when he gave me a bow as he went past.