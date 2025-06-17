Mini Donks'

Previous
Today our Garden Circle group went to a neighbouring district to visit a fantastic garden.. and we go far more than expected.. Along with a beautiful 'Tropical' garden there was an amazing pool, spa, and a secret grotto.. and these two little mini Donkey's meet us at the road gate along with their stable mate of a little mini pony. They also are in the Hunting group I had photo's of the other day so a selection of horses as well..
The 'old' shed ( that was actually new) is the Donkey Stable.. how lucky are they..
julia

ace
Janice ace
Lovely historic-looking scene.
June 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 17th, 2025  
Dianne ace
What a cool ‘old’ building and great place to visit.
June 17th, 2025  
