Mini Donks'

Today our Garden Circle group went to a neighbouring district to visit a fantastic garden.. and we go far more than expected.. Along with a beautiful 'Tropical' garden there was an amazing pool, spa, and a secret grotto.. and these two little mini Donkey's meet us at the road gate along with their stable mate of a little mini pony. They also are in the Hunting group I had photo's of the other day so a selection of horses as well..

The 'old' shed ( that was actually new) is the Donkey Stable.. how lucky are they..