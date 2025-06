Drifting Fog

Today is Matariki, a celebration of the Maori New Year .. It is marked when a cluster of 9 stars are in the early morning sky.. It is a time to remember those who have past and celebrate the present.

Our early morning sky could not be seen as we had pretty thick fog, which drifted in and out once it was daylight.

I rather liked how the fog kept hiding the neighbours hill in behind our hill..