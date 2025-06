Use your Hanky..

Went for a walk around the 'Nursery' paddock today.. They are ready to move on from being with their Mums.. The girls to the 'Calf pen/paddock and getting fed by FG on a calf feeder, the boys to the sale tomorrow and to the life on a beef farm, either as bulls or steers.. Today the sun was out so they were having fun playing chassy with each other..

These two looked pretty staunch walking towards me..