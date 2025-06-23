Previous
Mum and the Aunties by julzmaioro
Photo 4425

Mum and the Aunties

This little Guy was happy for me to get down and put my camera pretty much right up to his face.. he knew he was safe as Mum and the Aunties were close by..
Thank goodness I now have a flip screen so don't actually have to lie on the ground myself..
