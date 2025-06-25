Previous
Lunch Time... by julzmaioro
Photo 4427

Lunch Time...

Another shot from my walk around the Nursery paddock.. It always amazes me how quick the new born calves know where to get their first feed from.. Most latch on with no interference from the farmer.. And this little one was quite the pro..
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
Fabulous photo and sooo adorable!
June 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact