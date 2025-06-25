Sign up
Previous
Photo 4427
Lunch Time...
Another shot from my walk around the Nursery paddock.. It always amazes me how quick the new born calves know where to get their first feed from.. Most latch on with no interference from the farmer.. And this little one was quite the pro..
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
time
,
new
,
calf
,
born
,
calving
Christina
ace
Fabulous photo and sooo adorable!
June 25th, 2025
