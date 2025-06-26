Previous
Zoomies by julzmaioro
Photo 4428

Zoomies

While on my walk around the New Born paddock this little guy was having a field day zooming around every now and then the odd one would join in but then stop.. I love the disapproving look of the cow on the left..
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact