Silver Wedding..

We had some pretty wild weather over night.. not a lot of rain ( that came later) but very windy.. I had a walk around the garden this evening to clean up some branches and even some plants that had broken off.. This camellia flower had blown off but wasn't too battered about.

It is called Silver Wedding and was given to FG and I for our 25th wedding anniversary, well that was nearly 25 years ago.. I wonder if the have a Golden Anniversary camellia.. Something to look forward to..