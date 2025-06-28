Previous
Somewhere over the Rainbow.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4430

Somewhere over the Rainbow..

Driving home after watching the girls netball and I spotted this very vivid rainbow out the corner of my eye. Lucky There was room to pull over and get a shot.. With in minutes the rainbow broke in half past its best..
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Dianne ace
Lovely painted rainbow.
June 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a beautiful rainbow
June 28th, 2025  
