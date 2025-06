Tuakau Bridge.. Waikato River

As we were leaving the location of the 'Tree's' yesterday we spotted a rainbow and lucky for us it was lined up with the bridge.. This Bridge is a bit of an icon of the area. It was built in 1933 by bridge builders Jones and Adams and there are several other bridges around the country of the same design. This one is 230 mtres long.. Waikato river is the longest river in New Zealand..