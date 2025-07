Vintage ...

Been a pretty dreary and chilly day here today so did not venture too far.. So late this afternoon I had a look around what to take a shot of.. I chose my dry flower arrangement in my kitchen.. a mixture of hydrangea's dried leaves seed heads and straw flowers.. I add to it when something comes along...

The vase was my MIL posy shop print.. and just a few months ago I came across the biscuit jar in a cut 2nd hand shop while visiting my Sister..

Perhaps a little inspired by Rachel Ruysh..