Mesopotamia Station by julzmaioro
Photo 4435

Mesopotamia Station

Another miserable day today and have spent a lot of the day making sure I had good hearty meals on the table for the Farmers.. A tough time to have to be out in the weather.
I have checked out my files for a shot I have not used before from my South Island shots. This was taken when we went on a 4x4 trip to this High Country Station. I think this mountain and foreground will be well covered in snow now.
The scrubby shrub in the foreground is a Native Matagouri ( or Wild Irishman) which I thought was a bit unwanted but on googling have found out that it is a nitrogen fixer so much wanted in these unforgiving areas..
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
