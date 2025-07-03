Mesopotamia Station

Another miserable day today and have spent a lot of the day making sure I had good hearty meals on the table for the Farmers.. A tough time to have to be out in the weather.

I have checked out my files for a shot I have not used before from my South Island shots. This was taken when we went on a 4x4 trip to this High Country Station. I think this mountain and foreground will be well covered in snow now.

The scrubby shrub in the foreground is a Native Matagouri ( or Wild Irishman) which I thought was a bit unwanted but on googling have found out that it is a nitrogen fixer so much wanted in these unforgiving areas..