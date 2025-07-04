Sign up
Previous
Photo 4436
Look out for the Spear Grass...
Another sneak into an earlier file.. This is FG pointing out the Spear Grass that if you get 'stabbed' by it can be pretty painful.. We had just driven up this very high hill to get the view from the valley and river below..
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dianne
ace
Must be nice looking back over your holiday photos - another good one.
July 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Sounds like a good idea to avoid it.
July 4th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Your distance and near focus is so so good! fav
July 4th, 2025
