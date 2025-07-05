Sign up
Photo 4437
Been Raining Cats and Dogs...
We have had a lot of rain over the last few days and the Farmers are over it.. (Hard to keep them happy) So I took a drive out to the local waterfall while in town.. a heavy shower had just gone through and it was raging..
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5544
photos
173
followers
199
following
water
fall
waitangi
Kathy A
ace
Wow, fabulous waterfall!
July 5th, 2025
Wylie
ace
a lot of water!
July 5th, 2025
