The Scream.. by julzmaioro
The Scream..

Spent the day in the City with a couple of friends, and of course we had our camera's out. I love getting shot of all the high rise glass building's and seeing what crazy reflections you can see.. Can you see 'The Scream' face in this shot..
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Kathy A ace
I see it, well spotted.
July 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 7th, 2025  
