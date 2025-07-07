Sign up
Previous
Photo 4439
The Scream..
Spent the day in the City with a couple of friends, and of course we had our camera's out. I love getting shot of all the high rise glass building's and seeing what crazy reflections you can see.. Can you see 'The Scream' face in this shot..
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
2
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5546
photos
173
followers
199
following
1216% complete
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
4437
4438
4439
Tags
the
,
scream
,
auckland
,
hi-rise
Kathy A
ace
I see it, well spotted.
July 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 7th, 2025
