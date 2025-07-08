Previous
Just a Cheeky Boy..,., by julzmaioro
Just a Cheeky Boy..,.,

Called in on our Beefy Boy's today.. They got very excited when we threw them a bit of hay, but this boy was a bit cheeky.. He is very handsome and is a Speckled Park Friesian cross.. They are bred for beef..
what a cutie
