Previous
Outstanding in HIs Field.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4441

Outstanding in HIs Field..

A miserable day today so did not venture out, so another shot of yesterday's Bully Boy.. He seemed quite happy for me to get up close and personnel.. Converted it to infrared just to give a different look.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact