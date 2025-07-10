Sign up
Previous
Photo 4442
Share and Share Alike
Another shot from my time with the boys.. Nice to see they like to share.. there was no shortage there was a big pile of hay for them all to have..
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
1
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
8th July 2025 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boys
,
park
,
hereford
,
speckled
,
bullies
gloria jones
ace
Great close-up shot
July 10th, 2025
