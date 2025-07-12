Previous
Colourful Carrots by julzmaioro
Colourful Carrots

Couldn't resist these lovely colourful carrots that I came across at the local Market today. And they taste as good as they look..
julia

Dianne ace
Yum. They look delicious.
July 12th, 2025  
