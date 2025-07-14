Sign up
Previous
Photo 4446
'Get away from me with that pointy Thing'..
While visiting
@dide
yesterday arvo Her son Josh took us down to the paddock where his Long Horns were grazing.. They played the game a posed for our shots.. Like this one as it looks like the darker one is talking..
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
long
,
horns
,
texan
Christina
ace
Talking with his mouth full - where are his manners :)
July 14th, 2025
