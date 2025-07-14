Previous
'Get away from me with that pointy Thing'.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4446

'Get away from me with that pointy Thing'..

While visiting @dide yesterday arvo Her son Josh took us down to the paddock where his Long Horns were grazing.. They played the game a posed for our shots.. Like this one as it looks like the darker one is talking..
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
Talking with his mouth full - where are his manners :)
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact