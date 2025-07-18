Sign up
Previous
Photo 4450
'Those aren't horns .. these are horns'..
Another shot while at
@dide
's checking out Josh's Longhorns.. Loved how they look as if they are talking while eating hay.. The young one seems a bit intimidated by those big horns..
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
2
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5557
photos
174
followers
198
following
1219% complete
4443
4444
4445
4446
4447
4448
4449
4450
Tags
longhorns
Kathy A
ace
Wow! Fabulous horns
July 18th, 2025
Denise Wood
Wow! fav
July 18th, 2025
