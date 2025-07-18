Previous
'Those aren't horns .. these are horns'.. by julzmaioro
'Those aren't horns .. these are horns'..

Another shot while at @dide 's checking out Josh's Longhorns.. Loved how they look as if they are talking while eating hay.. The young one seems a bit intimidated by those big horns..
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Kathy A ace
Wow! Fabulous horns
July 18th, 2025  
Denise Wood
Wow! fav
July 18th, 2025  
