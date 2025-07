Kenna and her boy Jim..

This is my Oldest Granddaughter Kenna and her boy Jim.. Jim is soon going to be learning about sharing as Kenna and Tau are expecting a baby, so Jim won't be 'Top Dog' anymore.. Jim is a Labrador GSP (German short haired pointer) x.. he has been hard work but he is getting over his naughty stage so hopefully he ill settle well with the new family member..