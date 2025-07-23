Sign up
Photo 4455
Cuteness
Went for a walk around the new Mum's paddock this afternoon.. This little one was very curious and keen to get her photo taken.. She knew the drill and was looking straight down the barrel of the camera..
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4455
Tags
day
,
winter
,
warm
,
newborn
,
calf
Wylie
ace
super cute
July 23rd, 2025
