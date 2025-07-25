Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4457
City Art...
No photos' today so here is one I prepared earlier.. While in the city a week or two ago I past this Gallery liked the peek at the arty work and all the colours.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5564
photos
176
followers
199
following
1221% complete
View this month »
4450
4451
4452
4453
4454
4455
4456
4457
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
7th July 2025 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
gallery
,
sculptures
Maggiemae
ace
As usual you have to be tolerant of what some people called art! Great shot!
July 25th, 2025
Brian
ace
Different
July 25th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Great peek through the window.
July 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close