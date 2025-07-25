Previous
City Art... by julzmaioro
City Art...

No photos' today so here is one I prepared earlier.. While in the city a week or two ago I past this Gallery liked the peek at the arty work and all the colours.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1221% complete

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
As usual you have to be tolerant of what some people called art! Great shot!
July 25th, 2025  
Brian ace
Different
July 25th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Great peek through the window.
July 25th, 2025  
