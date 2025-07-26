Sign up
Previous
Photo 4458
Baby Shower..
Had a lovely afternoon celebrating the up and coming arrival of our little Great Grandson.. The day was put on by Kenna and Tau's friends and I can see this little man will have lots of doting Aunties and Uncles..
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
baby
,
shower
,
ggs
Brian
ace
Gorgeous memories
July 26th, 2025
