Sunrise...

Has to be a Phone photo today as my computer is having a little hissy fit.. I have hurned it off in hope it will think about things over night and behave her self..

We have had a run of beautiful winter weather starting with frosty mornings and then lovely dunny day's .. albeit pretty chilly. This shot was taken from my back porch looking out to the tree line I usually take my sunrise shots.. but it was just too chillybto go any further..