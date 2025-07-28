Sign up
Previous
Photo 4460
Gerbera
This is one of the Gerbera's that I got from the glasshouse 2 weeks ago.. they still looking very fresh.. They brighten up a winters day..
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5567
photos
176
followers
199
following
1221% complete
4453
4454
4455
4456
4457
4458
4459
4460
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
28th July 2025 2:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
orange
,
gerber
Christina
ace
A little pop of joy!
July 28th, 2025
