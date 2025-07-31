Previous
Brand New... by julzmaioro
Brand New...

Ever since the cows have been calving I have been on the look out for 'an action' shot, as we have a set subject for Camera Club coming up soon 'Babies'.. our GGbaby is due just a matter of day's after images are due to be entered.. ( and no I would not have an action shot of that).. So this is the closest I have managed so far.. I had to take a shot from a distance as it was a first time calver and I did not want to upset her.. She was doing a very good job in licking her and the little one was making efforts to stand on those wobbly legs...
Brian ace
A special moment
July 31st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
How special!
July 31st, 2025  
