Netball Battle

Had a great game of Netball to watch today.. My Daughter Donna and her Daughter Taryn playing each other.. When I got there Taryns Team (yellow bibs) had a slight lead, but then Donna's team of Mum's started to pull ahead then 3/4 time the young guns must of got a revving as they started to pull ahead from being 5 down.. But not to give up the Mum's came back and with a goal in the dying seconds got a very fair 37-37 draw... Best result it could of been.. Note the two top images is Taryn and Donna battling for the ball, Donna won..