Netball Battle by julzmaioro
Netball Battle

Had a great game of Netball to watch today.. My Daughter Donna and her Daughter Taryn playing each other.. When I got there Taryns Team (yellow bibs) had a slight lead, but then Donna's team of Mum's started to pull ahead then 3/4 time the young guns must of got a revving as they started to pull ahead from being 5 down.. But not to give up the Mum's came back and with a goal in the dying seconds got a very fair 37-37 draw... Best result it could of been.. Note the two top images is Taryn and Donna battling for the ball, Donna won..
Dianne ace
A fun game for you to watch and couldn’t have had a better result! Terrific images of all the action.
August 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
A great collage
August 2nd, 2025  
Annie D ace
Love watching netball - miss watching my girls play but am looking forward to the SSN final tonight.
Great images :)
August 2nd, 2025  
