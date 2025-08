Winter Blooms...

We have had a glorious sunny winters day today.. I went for a walk around the garden which on a whole is looking a bit unloved but nice to see a little winter colour.. Can't believe I am still picking a little bunch off my Summer flowering Strawflowers, and some Spring flowering Pieris or Lily of the Valley flowers. I also have some Daffs flowering but as they are 1st season I did not pick them..