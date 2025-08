New Helebore's..

Tomorrow is my older Sister's Birthday. I have a problem every year as to what to get as she has most things, and there is only so many framed photo's I can do for her. So while at the garden centre today I spotted a range of new Hellebore's in stock. I bought 3 and I am going to keep one myself, one white, one burgundy and this one pink and is called Emma.. They are a great addition to the winter/spring garden..