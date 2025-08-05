Sign up
Previous
Photo 4468
Are you mine..
A quick phone pic from the other day, with the new Mum just checking it is her calf.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5575
photos
175
followers
198
following
1224% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
31st July 2025 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cow
,
calf
,
farmlife
Annie D
ace
Awww.....so adorable
August 5th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Sweet
August 5th, 2025
