Are you mine.. by julzmaioro
Are you mine..

A quick phone pic from the other day, with the new Mum just checking it is her calf.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Annie D ace
Awww.....so adorable
August 5th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Sweet
August 5th, 2025  
