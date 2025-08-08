Previous
Storms Coming.. by julzmaioro
Storms Coming..

Another sneak into past files.. From our trip to the South Island back in April.. so many photo's shame not to showcase them.
This was taken of the Mountains around Mesapotamia Station. Such a stunning area but very rugged terrain..
Shirley ace
A fabulous image Julia , we were in the SI from Feb to middle of June .
August 8th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A great shot with the trio of mountains.
August 8th, 2025  
Carole G ace
Great shot Julia love the colour tones
August 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
Splendid!
August 8th, 2025  
