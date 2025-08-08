Sign up
Previous
Photo 4471
Storms Coming..
Another sneak into past files.. From our trip to the South Island back in April.. so many photo's shame not to showcase them.
This was taken of the Mountains around Mesapotamia Station. Such a stunning area but very rugged terrain..
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
4
4
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5578
photos
176
followers
198
following
1224% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
14th April 2025 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
station
,
mesapotamia
Shirley
ace
A fabulous image Julia , we were in the SI from Feb to middle of June .
August 8th, 2025
Dianne
ace
A great shot with the trio of mountains.
August 8th, 2025
Carole G
ace
Great shot Julia love the colour tones
August 8th, 2025
Barb
ace
Splendid!
August 8th, 2025
