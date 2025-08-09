Sign up
Previous
Photo 4472
Wilderness Cemetery
Another from my files.. Our Tour guide took us to this spot where there was a very old Cemetery with graves amongst the Matagouri bushes.. It would of been a very hard life for the Pioneers who worked this land.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4465
4466
4467
4468
4469
4470
4471
4472
Views
4
365
NIKON Z f
14th April 2025 1:41pm
cemetery
wilderness
matagouri
mesapotsmia
