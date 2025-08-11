Previous
Our North West View.. by julzmaioro
Our North West View..

Late this afternoon the light was kissing the neighbour's paddocks so it encouraged me to get the camera out after a week of no new images.. Been a lovely sunny winters day today
after a bone chilling day yesterday.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

