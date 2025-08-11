Sign up
Previous
Photo 4474
Our North West View..
Late this afternoon the light was kissing the neighbour's paddocks so it encouraged me to get the camera out after a week of no new images.. Been a lovely sunny winters day today
after a bone chilling day yesterday.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
11th August 2025 6:10pm
Tags
sunkist
windturbines
paddocks
