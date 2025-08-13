Sign up
Previous
Photo 4476
Chilly but Pretty start to the day...
Had an early start this morning but I did take time to grab the camera to get a shot of the sunrise.. This is looking from our 'top' lawn down to the frost covered farms below.. Please to say we had a glorious day..
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5583
photos
176
followers
198
following
1226% complete
4469
4470
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
Views
2
365
NIKON Z f
13th August 2025 8:10am
sunrise
,
chilly
