Photo 4477
Above the Fog..
Another gorgeous but chilly morning for us in the sunshine but our fellow farmers on the flat land below were in the fog.. This shot was similar view to yesterday but a little further to the right/ South East.. Love the layers..
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5584
photos
175
followers
197
following
1226% complete
Views
15
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
14th August 2025 8:40am
Tags
morning
,
early
,
fog
