Photo 4481
Hellebore Detail
I picked a bunch of Hellebore this morning and of course I had to take a few photo's loved how the light was highlighting the central on in the vase and the shadows of the stamens..
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
winter
,
rose
,
hellebore
