Hellebore Detail by julzmaioro
Photo 4481

Hellebore Detail

I picked a bunch of Hellebore this morning and of course I had to take a few photo's loved how the light was highlighting the central on in the vase and the shadows of the stamens..
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

